Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 2/11/2026

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM MST
The Telluride ski patrol strike began on December 27, 2025. An agreement was reached on January 8, 2026, and operations resumed on January 10, 2026.
Julia Caulfield/KOTO
The Telluride ski patrol strike began on December 27, 2025. An agreement was reached on January 8, 2026, and operations resumed on January 10, 2026.

This week on the Regional Roundup, we hear how national tensions around immigration enforcement are playing out in Wyoming.

We visit a tiny mountain community in western Colorado that has worked to provide services for its senior residents, and we round out the show with a conversation about the recent ski patrol strike in Telluride and how it's impacting the community.

Maeve Conran
