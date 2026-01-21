© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 1/21/2026

Four Corners Public Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:38 PM MST
Dancers at the Pow Wow during the First People's Festival in Estes Park on January 18, 2026. The dancers are participating in a special Red Dress event in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives.
Maeve Conran/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Dancers at the Pow Wow during the First People's Festival in Estes Park on January 18, 2026. The dancers are participating in a special Red Dress event in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives.

This week on the Regional Roundup, we'll pay a visit to the First People's Festival that took place in Estes Park, Colorado, from January 16 to 18, 2026. The three-day event brought together Indigenous artists, educators, and community members for fashion, art, dance, and storytelling.

We also learn about a program that teaches high school students trade skills, and puts those skills to work building affordable housing.

And we’ll also take a closer look at the Colorado River Basin, where the U.S. Department of the Interior has released a draft environmental impact statement outlining potential paths forward for managing the river and its two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

We’ll round out the show with a conversation with the filmmaker behind a new documentary examining the crisis in local journalism.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Maeve Conran
