Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 1/14/2026

This week on the Regional Roundup, we'll hear voices from vigils and protests around the region after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

We'll hear from a former National Forest supervisor on the challenges facing public lands and what the future might hold.

Then, a conversation with a conservationist about efforts to restore wild buffalo to Indigenous lands, and we finish the show with a BLM archaeologist who tells us about efforts to preserve and conserve the region’s rich archaeological history.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Weon dnesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.