Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 1/14/2026
Vigils were held in communities around the region as part of a nationwide wave of action against ICE in the aftermath of the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Hear voices from some of the actions in the Rocky Mountain West.
This week on the Regional Roundup, we'll hear voices from vigils and protests around the region after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
We'll hear from a former National Forest supervisor on the challenges facing public lands and what the future might hold.
Then, a conversation with a conservationist about efforts to restore wild buffalo to Indigenous lands, and we finish the show with a BLM archaeologist who tells us about efforts to preserve and conserve the region’s rich archaeological history.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Weon dnesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.