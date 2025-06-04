Hundreds gather in Boulder after attack to denounce antisemitism

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Boulder County Courthouse on Wednesday morning in response to a recent attack during a peaceful protest.

"The whole Jewish community is reeling, shocked that this hideous hate crime could happen right here in downtown, beautiful Boulder, Colorado," said Rabbi Marc Soloway, who spoke at the event. "And yet, we have seen this coming."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis joined faith and community leaders for an event focused on taking a stand against antisemitism and hate. An emotional crowd stood together and listened as multiple speakers shared their sentiments.

"I've spoken to some of the victims. I know some of them personally, and we pray for a full and speedy recovery for all the victims," said Polis. "And I want to thank Boulder for stepping up, the first responders, the community members, some of whom were here and intervened to provide emergency assistance, to help the injured, and to apprehend the suspect."

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC / KUNC Gov. Jared Polis speaks during the event calling for an end to antisemitism and hate. Hundreds of people attended.

Just days earlier, the same spot on the popular Pearl Street Mall came under attack by a man armed with a makeshift flamethrower and homemade Molotov cocktails. More than a dozen people were injured in the attack, with eight being brought to the hospital.

The event was part of a peaceful walk that calls for the release of Israelis being held in Gaza since the start of the current conflict between the country and Hamas.

The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, remains behind bars in Boulder County. He's facing a federal hate crime charge and additional state charges.

Wednesday's event was accompanied by the Boulder Philharmonic members and somber music. The emotional gathering focused on Boulder's resiliency, as the city has seen large wildfires and mass shootings all within the last five years.

"This was not just an attack on individuals, it was an assault on the very values that define our city of Boulder," said Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett. "It was an attack on the Jewish community, an attack on our commitment to peaceful expression and our shared humanity. But let me be absolutely clear, Boulder will not be broken by hate. Today, we stand united against antisemitism, against terrorism and against all forms of hate that seek to divide us."

David Zalubowski / AP / AP Bouquets of flowers stand along a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside of the Boulder County, Colo., courthouse as a light rain falls Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo.

Sunday's event was put on by an organization called "Run For Their Lives," and one of the event's attendees, Ed Victor, shared his firsthand account of the attack and what the organization stands for.

"Our goal through walking quietly is for people to notice us. You can imagine you're outstanding the Pearl Street Mall, or you're having lunch, and you're 'like, what?' And you're seeing a banner, but you're seeing the pictures, seeing pictures of people still in Gaza again, both alive and no longer with us," said Ed Victor, who attended the event on Sunday. "That's our job, just to raise that awareness."

Many of the attendees expressed frustration with the current state of the world and hope that events like the gathering would provide comfort.

"I'm feeling both proud to be Jewish, but also frustrated that it's no longer a given to be safe in our own community," said Megan Jones, a CU Boulder student who attended Wednesday's gathering. "The reason why I'm here today is to show up and support the victims and their families and show them that they're not alone. All of us stand with them."

An FBI affidavit stated that Soliman told police he was driven by a desire "to kill all Zionist people." He is expected in court again on Thursday.



