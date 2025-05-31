© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #105

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published May 31, 2025 at 5:06 PM MDT
Seven Tibetan Monks offered a blessing at the North Fork of the Gunnison River in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Doug Beale/KVNF
Seven Tibetan Monks offered a blessing at the North Fork of the Gunnison River in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

This week on Regional Roundup,

On this week's "Regional Roundup",

  • A look at how planting trees in Grand Junction and Moab can help mitigate extreme heat.
  • An audio postcard capturing the sounds of birds migrating through the region.
  • We examine a program in Western Colorado that tries to keep more water in the Colorado River, without impacting irrigators, and a visit from Tibetan monks who offered a blessing to the North Fork River.
  • We also explore a classroom approach to teaching consent to teenagers and hear about efforts to find safe housing for victims of domestic violence.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News Colorado NewsRegional NewsFeatured StoriesRocky Mountain Community RadioRMCR Weekly News Roundup
Maeve Conran
KSUT and all of public media is under threat. Will you step up?
I Support KSUT
Related Stories