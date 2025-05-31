Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #105
This week on Regional Roundup,
On this week's "Regional Roundup",
- A look at how planting trees in Grand Junction and Moab can help mitigate extreme heat.
- An audio postcard capturing the sounds of birds migrating through the region.
- We examine a program in Western Colorado that tries to keep more water in the Colorado River, without impacting irrigators, and a visit from Tibetan monks who offered a blessing to the North Fork River.
- We also explore a classroom approach to teaching consent to teenagers and hear about efforts to find safe housing for victims of domestic violence.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.