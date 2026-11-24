We attempt to build a canon of music for giving thanks, spending time with friends and family and, of course, celebrating food.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Lars Gotrich join host Robin Hilton.

Tell us what you think with a review on Apple or Spotify wherever you listen to podcasts.

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Featured songs and artists:

Vince Guaraldi: "Is It James or Charlie"

Jack Rose: "Miss May's Place"

Adem: "There Will Always Be"

The Alabama Shakes: "Don't Wanna Fight"

Fuubutsushi: "Sugar Maple Turn"

"Weird Al" Yankovic: "Eat It"

Billie Holiday: "Gimme a Pigfoot (and a Bottle of Beer)"

William DeVaughn: "Be Thankful for What You Got"

Blackalicious: "Make You Feel That Way"

Iron & Wine: "Passing Afternoon"

Emmylou Harris: "Sweetheart of the Pines"

Joan Shelley: "Easy Now"

Vince Guaraldi: "Little Birdie"

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