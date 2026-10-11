Interview: Troye Sivan is leaning into loneliness

Troye Sivan's 2023 album, Something to Give Each Other, marked a turning point in the Australian singer-songwriter's career. Its choreo-driven singles "Rush" and "Got Me Started" became viral hits, earned Sivan his first Grammy nominations and even spawned a Timothée Chalamet and boygenius spoof on Saturday Night Live. Soon after came the Sweat tour with friend and peer Charli xcx amid the hype of "Brat" summer.

But while Sivan says it was a thrilling moment in his career, it also didn't paint a full picture of what he was going through at the end of his 20s. His new album, She's the Best, gives the artist breathing room to dig into some darker feelings. Sivan sat down with NPR Music reporter Isabella Gomez Sarmiento to talk about honoring the women in his life, moving away from perfect pop music and making an "unsexy" album that reflects his true feelings.

This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell and edited by Hazel Cills. NPR Music's chief editor is Jacob Ganz. Our executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our executive director is Sonali Mehta.

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