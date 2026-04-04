How Big Thief refreshed its emotional palette on 'Double Infinity'

Change is the one constant in life. Even the things you feel the most secure in could — and probably will — change.

For Big Thief, one of those big life changes came in 2024, when bassist Max Oleartchik left the band. For the famously tight-knit group, parting with a founding member and bringing in new musicians was a major adjustment.

"We have a language that we've developed with each other that's pretty telepathic, at this point, but as soon as you add one person to that, it just completely refreshes the palette," says guitarist Buck Meek.

Today, the band talks about this new chapter. It's a time of change not just for the band, but in their personal lives too, as they get older.

"I used to feel, like, 'What are you talking about? When I'm in my 30s, I'm not ever going to say "I'm getting old."' And then, of course, the years come and you're, like, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,' and then you get this whole narrative in your mind of what everyone told you growing up," says lead vocalist Adrianne Lenker.

Plus, Big Thief delivers a stellar performance in the World Cafe studio.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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