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KSUT Sessions

KSUT Sessions: Tony Furtado & Luke Price

Four Corners Public Radio
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:09 PM MDT
Tony Furtado
Alicia J. Rose
Tony Furtado

Local festival favorite Tony Furtado and five-time National Fiddle Champion Luke Price joined Chris Aaland for a live KSUT Session on Thursday, February 26, 2026. They were in town to play at the Durango Arts Center.

Furtado is a multi-instrumentalist, playing banjo, slide guitar, cello-banjo, and baritone ukulele. He's been a mainstay on festival stages around the region since the early 1990s.

Price is a music educator, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and studio musician.

The duo released their first album as a duo, Low Road, in October, 2025.

Session information

  • Recording date: February 26, 2026
  • Host: Chris Aaland
  • Recording engineer: billydee (with assistance from Robb Brantley and Colten Ashley)
  • Video production: Colten Ashley
  • Mastering engineer: Mark Duggan

Explore other KSUT Sessions.
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