KSUT Sessions: Tony Furtado & Luke Price

Local festival favorite Tony Furtado and five-time National Fiddle Champion Luke Price joined Chris Aaland for a live KSUT Session on Thursday, February 26, 2026. They were in town to play at the Durango Arts Center.

Furtado is a multi-instrumentalist, playing banjo, slide guitar, cello-banjo, and baritone ukulele. He's been a mainstay on festival stages around the region since the early 1990s.

Price is a music educator, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and studio musician.

The duo released their first album as a duo, Low Road, in October, 2025.

Session information

Recording date: February 26, 2026

February 26, 2026 Host: Chris Aaland

Chris Aaland Recording engineer: billydee (with assistance from Robb Brantley and Colten Ashley)

billydee (with assistance from Robb Brantley and Colten Ashley) Video production: Colten Ashley

Colten Ashley Mastering engineer: Mark Duggan