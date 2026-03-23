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Watch: Mitski performs a heavenly set from 'Nothing's About to Happen to Me'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:08 PM MDT

Plus, Mitski sits down with World Cafe's Raina Douris for a deep dive into her eighth studio album.

There's probably a difference between the person you show everyone else and the person you are inside. Maybe it isn't a huge difference. Maybe it is. But everyone has their own interior life.

You can feel the tension between that interior life and the outside world on Mitski's latest album, Nothing's About to Happen to Me. Today, Mitski joins World Cafe for a special session recorded at New York City's Power Station to talk about the new record, the inspirations behind it and how anxiety, anger and the need to escape expectations informed the record.

Credits:

  • Mitski: vocals
  • Patrick Hyland: electric, acoustic guitars
  • Bruno Esrubilsky: drums
  • Jeni Magaña: bass, backing vocals
  • Emily Moore: guitarist, keys, backing vocals
  • Ty Bailie: keys
  • Alyssa Solomon: tour manager
  • Nick Hardy: production manager
  • Erica Turer: production coordinator
  • Stu Tenold: stage manager
  • Ashoka Kanungo: monitor audio engineer
  • Patrick Scott: foh audio engineer
  • Darrell Plampin: backline tech
  • Kris Bulakowski: backline tech
  • Lexie Alley: photographer

A huge thanks to the production team at Power Station for their work on today's session: Neal Shaw, Omisha Chaitanya, Grace Leckey and Ben Miller.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
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Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
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