Watch: Mitski performs a heavenly set from 'Nothing's About to Happen to Me'
Plus, Mitski sits down with World Cafe's Raina Douris for a deep dive into her eighth studio album.
There's probably a difference between the person you show everyone else and the person you are inside. Maybe it isn't a huge difference. Maybe it is. But everyone has their own interior life.
You can feel the tension between that interior life and the outside world on Mitski's latest album, Nothing's About to Happen to Me. Today, Mitski joins World Cafe for a special session recorded at New York City's Power Station to talk about the new record, the inspirations behind it and how anxiety, anger and the need to escape expectations informed the record.
Credits:
- Mitski: vocals
- Patrick Hyland: electric, acoustic guitars
- Bruno Esrubilsky: drums
- Jeni Magaña: bass, backing vocals
- Emily Moore: guitarist, keys, backing vocals
- Ty Bailie: keys
- Alyssa Solomon: tour manager
- Nick Hardy: production manager
- Erica Turer: production coordinator
- Stu Tenold: stage manager
- Ashoka Kanungo: monitor audio engineer
- Patrick Scott: foh audio engineer
- Darrell Plampin: backline tech
- Kris Bulakowski: backline tech
- Lexie Alley: photographer
A huge thanks to the production team at Power Station for their work on today's session: Neal Shaw, Omisha Chaitanya, Grace Leckey and Ben Miller.
This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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