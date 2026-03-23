Watch: Mitski performs a heavenly set from 'Nothing's About to Happen to Me'

There's probably a difference between the person you show everyone else and the person you are inside. Maybe it isn't a huge difference. Maybe it is. But everyone has their own interior life.

You can feel the tension between that interior life and the outside world on Mitski's latest album, Nothing's About to Happen to Me. Today, Mitski joins World Cafe for a special session recorded at New York City's Power Station to talk about the new record, the inspirations behind it and how anxiety, anger and the need to escape expectations informed the record.

Credits:

Mitski: vocals

Patrick Hyland: electric, acoustic guitars

Bruno Esrubilsky: drums

Jeni Magaña: bass, backing vocals

Emily Moore: guitarist, keys, backing vocals

Ty Bailie: keys

Alyssa Solomon: tour manager

Nick Hardy: production manager

Erica Turer: production coordinator

Stu Tenold: stage manager

Ashoka Kanungo: monitor audio engineer

Patrick Scott: foh audio engineer

Darrell Plampin: backline tech

Kris Bulakowski: backline tech

Lexie Alley: photographer

A huge thanks to the production team at Power Station for their work on today's session: Neal Shaw, Omisha Chaitanya, Grace Leckey and Ben Miller.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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