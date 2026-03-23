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50 years into his career, Vince Gill feels at the top of his game

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:05 PM MDT
Vince Gill
David McClister
/
Courtesy of the artist
Vince Gill

The Country Music Hall of Famer is in the midst of releasing a new EP every month for a year for his 50 Years From Home project.

It was back in 1994 when Vince Gill touched the stratosphere with "Go Rest High on That Mountain," but that was just one moment in a remarkable career that now spans 50 years, from his early days in the soft-rock band Pure Prairie League to taking his place as one of country music's most beloved elder statesmen.

This is where most artists might pump the brakes, maybe do a farewell tour, release a retrospective or, you know, just chill.

But in Gill's eyes, he's never been better — as a songwriter or a performer. Having stockpiled more than 100 songs in the last few years, he's releasing a new EP every month for a year. The project is called 50 Years From Home.

The EPs showcase many sides of Gill's storied career, from slow burners to heartfelt balladry. Today, the Country Music Hall of Famer shares how he's made himself a better songwriter over the years and reflects on the rise of AI in country music.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
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