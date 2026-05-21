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KSUT Conversation: New cardiac emergency notification system launches in La Plata County

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published May 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM MDT

In today’s KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Fred Hutt, Executive Director of the Southwest Regional Emergency & Trauma Advisory Council, and Scot Sholes, EMC Chief at Durango Fire Protection District.

They're part of a group working to launch PulsePoint, a public notification system for cardiac emergencies, in La Plata County.

PulsePoint integrates with 911 call centers to let community members receive notifications when a cardiac emergency is occurring nearby.

Such notifications increase the chance that someone in the vicinity of an emergency has a portable, automated external defibrillator, a medical device used to treat sudden cardiac arrest.

PulsePoint is part of a wider initiative to expand on the success of Heart Safe La Plata. It's also part of a statewide initiative to implement PulsePoint as a registry for AEDs statewide.

KSUT Conversations are part of an ongoing series of interviews with notable figures, artists, community members, and more. Explore more KSUT Conversations.
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