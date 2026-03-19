KSUT Conversation: Elaine Chick of the Southwestern Water Conservation District

In today’s KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Elaine Chick, Water Information Program Manager for the Southwestern Water Conservation District , about the upcoming 42nd annual Southwest Water Seminar.

The event is on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Sky Ute Casino Resort.

This year’s theme, One Watershed: Many Voices, highlights the shared nature of local water resources and the diverse perspectives needed to steward them.

The day-long seminar will feature panels and presentations on key issues, including water quantity and quality, drought and wildfire impacts, recreation and river-based economies, tribal water perspectives, water policy, and civic engagement.