KSUT Conversation: Elaine Chick of the Southwestern Water Conservation District
In today’s KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Elaine Chick, Water Information Program Manager for the Southwestern Water Conservation District, about the upcoming 42nd annual Southwest Water Seminar.
The event is on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Sky Ute Casino Resort.
This year’s theme, One Watershed: Many Voices, highlights the shared nature of local water resources and the diverse perspectives needed to steward them.
The day-long seminar will feature panels and presentations on key issues, including water quantity and quality, drought and wildfire impacts, recreation and river-based economies, tribal water perspectives, water policy, and civic engagement.
Visit the organization's Southwest Water Seminar page for more information and to register to attend. Registration deadline is March 24, and admission is $60.