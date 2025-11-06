KSUT Conversation: Heidi Redd of Utah's Dugout Ranch on her book "A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey"

On this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Heidi Redd.

She's been running cattle at Dugout Ranch for over 60 years. Dugout Ranch is adjacent to the Needles District of Canyonlands National Park.

It encompasses more than 5,000 acres of pastureland, as well as water rights and permits to graze cattle on more than 350,000 acres of adjacent federal land. It’s the largest private inholding in Bears Ears National Monument.

Heidi will speak about her new memoir, A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey: Stories from the Dugout Ranch, on Thursday, November 6, at the Mancos Public Library.