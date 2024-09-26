KSUT Conversation: Evan Schertz of Maria's Bookshop on community ties and "Who is Maria?"
Running an independent bookstore in the Four Corners is a challenge, but Maria's Bookshop in downtown Durango has persevered and maintained its local ownership. Now it's ready to celebrate its 40th birthday.
The bookstore is throwing a bluegrass dance party featuring the band People We Know on Saturday, September 28.
Wait, a dance party in a bookstore? Owner Evan Schertz laughed and explained that the book displays would be moved out of the way to turn the sales floor into a dancefloor.
Schertz spoke with KSUT's Tami Graham about the store's history and about how an independent bookstore endures in a small town. He also answered the oft-asked question about Maria, the store's namesake.