KSUT Conversation: Evan Schertz of Maria's Bookshop on community ties and "Who is Maria?"

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM MDT
An outdoor view of a bookstore. The sign reads "Maria's Bookshop." It's close to dusk and the store lights are on as people walk past on the sidewalk.
Cole Davis
/
Courtesy Maria's Bookshop
An outdoor view of a bookstore. The sign reads "Maria's Bookshop." It's close to dusk and the store lights are on as people walk past on the sidewalk.

Running an independent bookstore in the Four Corners is a challenge, but Maria's Bookshop in downtown Durango has persevered and maintained its local ownership. Now it's ready to celebrate its 40th birthday.

The bookstore is throwing a bluegrass dance party featuring the band People We Know on Saturday, September 28.

Wait, a dance party in a bookstore? Owner Evan Schertz laughed and explained that the book displays would be moved out of the way to turn the sales floor into a dancefloor.

Schertz spoke with KSUT's Tami Graham about the store's history and about how an independent bookstore endures in a small town. He also answered the oft-asked question about Maria, the store's namesake.
