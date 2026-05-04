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A collaboration between Colorado Public Radio, KUNC News, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun. Stories are shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state.

Key labor bill clears Colorado legislature, faces Polis veto for second year in a row

Capitol News Alliance | By Lucas Brady Woods
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:33 PM MDT
State Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, speaks at a rally launching a bill to make it easier for Colorado workers to unionize at the State Capitol on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The legislature passed the bill Friday, setting up a possible veto from Gov. Jared Polis, who rejected the same measure in 2025.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
State Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, speaks at a rally launching a bill to make it easier for Colorado workers to unionize at the State Capitol on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The legislature passed the bill Friday, setting up a possible veto from Gov. Jared Polis, who rejected the same measure in 2025.

The bill would ease Colorado's unique unionization rules. Polis vetoed the same measure last year.

The Colorado legislature passed a politically charged pro-union bill Friday, setting up a veto by Gov. Jared Polis after he rejected the same measure last year.

House Bill 26-1005, named the Worker Protection Act by supporters, is a top priority for legislative Democrats and the state's labor unions, while Republicans and business groups, including the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, oppose the measure.

The measure would repeal an 80-year-old unionization rule unique to Colorado that mandates workers hold a second election before their union can operate fully, following a simple majority vote to unionize in the first place. In the second election, a three-quarter majority of a company's workers must sign off in order to negotiate over union security. Under a union security agreement, every employee must contribute union fees regardless if they are a union member.

Supporters argue the second election makes it harder to organize and weakens unions' bargaining power by giving employers additional time to delay negotiations and pressure workers.

"In Colorado, we have a very unique barrier that was designed to prevent people from joining unions," bill sponsor state Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, said on the Senate floor Thursday.

The bill was approved by lawmakers along party lines. It now heads to Polis' desk where it likely faces a veto, despite wide support from the governor's own party.

Polis vetoed the same bill when the legislature passed it last year, and his office indicates he will veto the 2026 version, too.

"This legislation has not significantly changed since being reintroduced, and is identical to what the governor vetoed last year," spokesperson for the governor, Eric Maruyama, said in a statement. "The governor clearly outlined last year that he needed to see a durable and lasting agreement between labor and business on this legislation and that did not happen. While he's disappointed there weren't meaningful conversations between business and labor this year, the Governor has been clear that if the same legislation reaches his desk the result will be the same."

Polis has repeatedly urged lawmakers and union advocates to compromise with business leaders on the policy, but the two sides were never able to come to an agreement.

There is one major difference this year from last year, however. Polis is now in his final year in office. If House Bill 1005 is vetoed, sponsors have said they plan to look ahead to the next governor to support the policy.

The rift between Polis and legislative Democrats over labor policy goes back years. In 2024, he also faced backlash for vetoing several worker-protection measures.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, May 1, to include an updated statement from Gov. Jared Polis' office.

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