Election 2024 Coverage
The latest stories from Colorado, the region, and the nation.
Colorado/Regional
The passwords were on a hidden tab on a spreadsheet listing voting equipment for each county.
Diné activists and voting rights groups joined community members on the Navajo Nation for a get-out-the-vote event.
Authorities in Mesa County are looking for whoever stole and fraudulently submitted a dozen mail ballots earlier this month.
Here's what Amendment 80 would do, who's for it, and who's against it.
Around a dozen ballots stolen in Mesa County are connected to a voter fraud scheme.
Layers of security prevent fraud, state election officials say.
The West has a history of voting experimentation. Several states will consider ranked-choice electionsRanked-choice voting is on the ballot in Idaho, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon. Alaskans will also consider getting rid of their ranked-choice system.
To make sure only citizens and the living vote, Colorado officials have a lot of safeguards in placeThe protections involve everything from the DMV database to what’s known as the ‘death list.’
Trump doubled down on false claims he has made about migrant crime in the city, and called for the death penalty "for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law-enforcement officer."
Alaska Sen. Cathy Giessel, a Republican, initially opposed all-candidate primaries and ranked-choice general elections, which is on the ballot in Colorado this year as Prop. 131. Now, she says, “It puts the voter in the forefront.”
National
It’s unclear who runs the network of social media accounts that has gotten millions of views amplifying trending claims about alleged voting fraud.
The deck is stacked against election officials online, maybe even more so than in 2020. Conspiracy theories can quickly get millions of views while debunks gather a fraction of the attention.
Donald Trump put on a splashy rally at New York's hallmark Madison Square Garden, but repeated insults and at times racist and misogynistic remarks from speakers threatened to grab the most attention.
Few political violence researchers believe there will be a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack. Instead, many warn that election-related violence is more likely to happen in local communities.
Florida, Texas and Ohio have filed last-minute lawsuits against the Biden administration demanding data about the citizenship of voters on their state rolls. One expert calls these "zombie" lawsuits.
Election officials say ballot drop boxes are a secure and accessible way for voters to return mail ballots, but they've also been the subject of numerous attacks from Donald Trump and his allies.
A new poll from the American Psychological Association shows 7 out of 10 adults say the future of the Nation is a significant source of stress in their lives. And the results cross party lines.
It’s very unlikely — but theoretically possible — that the presidential election ends with an Electoral College tie. If it did come to pass, here's how the next president would be determined.
In three swing states, GOP groups are suing to challenge the ballots cast by U.S. citizens living abroad, including military members. Many voting experts say these cases are likely to go nowhere.
Election officials in several Western states and tribes have joined forces with a nonpartisan organization to discuss strategies in responding to potential election-related obstruction or violence.