2024 Colorado statewide ballot measure results

Amendment G: Expanding the property tax exemption to include more veterans: PASSED

Amendment H: Creating an independent judicial discipline board: PASSED

Amendment I: Making first-degree murder a non-bailable offense: PASSED

Amendment J: Repealing a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage: PASSED

Amendment K: Earlier deadline to set the ballot: No: 55.4% Yes: 44.6%

Amendment 79: Protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado: PASSED

Amendment 80: Constitutional right to school choice: No: 52% Yes: 48%

Proposition 127: Ban on trophy hunting big cats: DEFEATED

Proposition 128: ‘Upping’ the parole eligibility for people convicted of violent crimes: PASSED

Proposition 129: Creating the position of Veterinary Professional Associate: Yes: 52.4% No: 47.6%

Proposition 130: $350 million in state funds for law enforcement: Yes: 53.1% No: 46.9%

Proposition 131: Rank-choice voting: DEFEATED

Proposition JJ: Allowing the state to keep all sports betting taxes: PASSED

Proposition KK: New excise tax on guns, gun parts, and ammo: PASSED

