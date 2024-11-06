2024 Colorado statewide ballot measure results
Amendment G: Expanding the property tax exemption to include more veterans: PASSED
Amendment H: Creating an independent judicial discipline board: PASSED
Amendment I: Making first-degree murder a non-bailable offense: PASSED
Amendment J: Repealing a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage: PASSED
Amendment K: Earlier deadline to set the ballot: No: 55.4% Yes: 44.6%
Amendment 79: Protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado: PASSED
Amendment 80: Constitutional right to school choice: No: 52% Yes: 48%
Proposition 127: Ban on trophy hunting big cats: DEFEATED
Proposition 128: ‘Upping’ the parole eligibility for people convicted of violent crimes: PASSED
Proposition 129: Creating the position of Veterinary Professional Associate: Yes: 52.4% No: 47.6%
Proposition 130: $350 million in state funds for law enforcement: Yes: 53.1% No: 46.9%
Proposition 131: Rank-choice voting: DEFEATED
Proposition JJ: Allowing the state to keep all sports betting taxes: PASSED
Proposition KK: New excise tax on guns, gun parts, and ammo: PASSED