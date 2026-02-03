Crisosto Apache named Colorado’s newest poet laureate

CPR News originally published this story on January 28, 2026.

Colorado has a new ambassador for poetry. Crisosto Apache was named the next poet laureate for the state at an announcement ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Apache, who lives in Lakewood, is a member of the Mescalero Apache, Chiricahua Apache and Diné (Navajo) tribes, and is the first indigenous poet to serve as Colorado’s poet laureate. Identifying as “two spirit” or “indigi-queer,” Apache does not use pronouns.

“ I've always believed in words,” Apache said. “I believe that words have the power to change the landscapes of hearts and minds.

Apache has written three collections of poetry and is an associate professor of English at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design. Apache succeeds Andrea Gibson, who served as poet laureate from 2023 until their death last July from ovarian cancer. Gibson’s effervescent love for poetry and their larger-than-life personality raised the profile of Colorado’s Poet Laureate position. They are the subject of the award-winning documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” which is nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature this year.

Colorado Humanities, Center for the Book, and Colorado Creative Industries fund the program, which provides a $15,000 honorarium for laureates to travel the state, holding poetry readings and workshops to introduce new audiences to the impact of the written word. The competitive selection process considers artistic excellence and flair, service and community engagement.

Working with youth is a particular interest for Apache.

“Hopefully I can be that inspiration, like my mentors were before me,” Apache said. “This service is more than a title; it’s about sharing the quiet miracle of poetry and the transformative power poetry holds for our lives. Today, perhaps more than ever, our young people need poetry.”

The poet laureate term lasts two years, which means Apache will serve in the role during the sesquisemiquincentennial, the year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood, which will also be a special focus for Apache’s work.

Governor Jared Polis announced the honor and said the poet laureates serve to inspire and uplift the next generation of artists and poets.

“Crisosto will be a strong advocate for the arts and art education, helping youth discover poetry, and bringing Coloradans together.”

Part of the mission of the poet laureate is to engage local communities across Colorado. To request an event with Crisosto Apache in your community, email poetlaureate@coloradohumanities.org.

Colorado Matters' Ryan Warner contributed to this story.

