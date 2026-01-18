How a Ridgway painter makes a living in today's art world

Making a living as a visual artist has never been simple. In rural communities, it can be even harder. Ridgway oil painter Emma Kalff is navigating that reality by treating art not only as a creative pursuit, but also as work that requires structure, discipline, and constant outreach.

Kalff studied classical painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in New Orleans. She says that training gave her technical skills, but little guidance on how to sustain a career. Early on, she sold paintings cheaply and learned through trial and error how to price work, talk about it, and reach collectors.

Today, Kalff splits her time evenly between painting and the business side of art. That includes marketing, correspondence, and maintaining a professional presence online. She says the idea of being "discovered" is largely a myth, and that most artists build careers slowly, relationship by relationship.

Living far from major art centers has also shaped her approach. Kalff says painting can be deeply solitary, especially for rural artists without easy access to peers or formal critique. In response, she recently launched an online teaching program focused on foundational skills in oil and acrylic painting.

The lessons are recorded and self-paced, with an option for one-on-one feedback. For Kalff, teaching is not just another income stream. It is a way to engage artists, share lessons, and push back against rural isolation.

Kalff says making a living as an artist in a small town comes down to playing the long game over time.



