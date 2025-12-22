Following tragedy, Aspen's Jewish community celebrates light

The Roaring Fork Valley's Jewish population is showing up for Hanukkah events, despite a rise in antisemitic hate crimes in the U.S. and a mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Australia over the weekend.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2024, there were 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the U.S.

This is a 5% increase from the 8,873 incidents recorded in 2023 — a 344% increase over the past five years and a 893% increase over the past decade.

The league reported it is the highest number on record since the organization began tracking these incidents 46 years ago.

The Aspen Jewish Congregation's Executive Director Jason Schnissel said Monday that the Jewish community in Aspen is not removed from this global threat of antisemitism, and he was not sure how they would react to the mass shooting in Australia.

But at a menorah lighting for the first day of Hanukkah in Basalt on Sunday, he said over 100 people showed up.

"Standing up and continuing to celebrate is something that says that we will not let people threaten us, or we're not going to cower to antisemitism — that we will continue to celebrate our tradition," Schnissel said.

Schnissel also said that Hanukkah is one of the most poignant Jewish holidays to demonstrate the Jewish community's resilience.

"When the Maccabees defeated the Greeks, they were defeating an entity — an empire — that threatened the Jewish people," he said.

"And today, we're maybe not threatened by an individual Empire or country, but we're threatened by antisemitism broadly, wherever it may arise. And so, us celebrating Hanukkah is doing the same thing that the Maccabees did 2,000 plus years ago."

The congregation also hosted a menorah lighting for the second day of Hanukkah in Snowmass Village Monday night where blessings and sing-alongs took place.

They will continue to host several Hanukkah events throughout the Roaring Fork Valley this week, including in Aspen and Glenwood Springs this Friday.

At the Aspen Chapel, there will be events from 4:30 to 7 p.m., including singing, dinner, a candle lighting and Shabbat services.

For 20- and 30-somethings, there will be a Hanukkah party with latkes, drinks and music in Glenwood Springs at 7 p.m. RSVP is required, and the address will be provided upon registration.

The congregation will celebrate the final night of Hanukkah on Sunday in Carbondale with a family-friendly event at the Carbondale Fire Station from 5 to 7:30 p.m. where there will be music, kids' activities, latkes, sufganiyot and brisket.

