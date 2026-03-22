Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument

Looking for a fun and educational summer activity for your child? Join us at Chimney Rock National Monument for our 2026 Youth Workshops! Designed for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, each workshop combines outdoor exploration, hands-on learning, creativity, and adventure.

Workshop Schedule

🔹 June 30 – It’s All About the Nature of Chimney Rock

Discover the natural world through hiking, atlatl throwing, a talking feather activity, and painting project.

🔹 July 11 – What’s Crawling Around at Chimney Rock

Learn about insects with bug-themed crafts, bug weaving, and a nature hike.

🔹 July 21 – Day-to-Day Life at Chimney Rock

Experience the daily lives of the Ancient Ones through hands-on activities and a beaded bracelet project.

All Workshops are from 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Cost:

• First child: $25 per class or $75 for all four classes

• Additional child: $20 per class or $60 for all four classes

New projects every session!

Workshop volunteers welcome!

Limited scholarships available

For more information or to register:

970-731-7133

www.ChimneyRockCo.org

Give your child a summer filled with discovery, creativity, and hands-on history at Chimney Rock National Monument!