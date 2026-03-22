Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument
Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument
Chimney Rock National Monument will host Summer Youth Workshops for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, combing outdoor exploration, hands-on learning, creativity, and adventure.
Details and registration are available at chimneyrockco.org.
Workshop Schedule: From 9am until 2:30PM
🔹Monday, June 16th – Digging Up the Past.
Explore archaeology through a dig activity, hike, atlatl throwing, and drawing project.
🔹 June 30 – It’s All About the Nature of Chimney Rock
Discover the natural world through hiking, atlatl throwing, a talking feather activity, and painting project.
🔹 July 11 – What’s Crawling Around at Chimney Rock
Learn about insects with bug-themed crafts, bug weaving, and a nature hike.
🔹 July 21 – Day-to-Day Life at Chimney Rock
Experience the daily lives of the Ancient Ones through hands-on activities and a beaded bracelet project.
All Workshops are from 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Cost:
• First child: $25 per class or $75 for all four classes
• Additional child: $20 per class or $60 for all four classes
New projects every session!
Workshop volunteers welcome!
Limited scholarships available
For more information or to register:
970-731-7133
www.ChimneyRockCo.org