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Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument

Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument

Chimney Rock National Monument will host Summer Youth Workshops for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, combing outdoor exploration, hands-on learning, creativity, and adventure.
Details and registration are available at chimneyrockco.org.

Workshop Schedule: From 9am until 2:30PM

🔹Monday, June 16th – Digging Up the Past.
Explore archaeology through a dig activity, hike, atlatl throwing, and drawing project.

🔹 June 30 – It’s All About the Nature of Chimney Rock
Discover the natural world through hiking, atlatl throwing, a talking feather activity, and painting project.

🔹 July 11 – What’s Crawling Around at Chimney Rock
Learn about insects with bug-themed crafts, bug weaving, and a nature hike.

🔹 July 21 – Day-to-Day Life at Chimney Rock
Experience the daily lives of the Ancient Ones through hands-on activities and a beaded bracelet project.

All Workshops are from 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Cost:
• First child: $25 per class or $75 for all four classes
• Additional child: $20 per class or $60 for all four classes

New projects every session!
Workshop volunteers welcome!
Limited scholarships available

For more information or to register:
970-731-7133
www.ChimneyRockCo.org

Chimney Rock National Monument
$25 / $75
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org/

Artist Group Info

officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151
Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455
https://bit.ly/3cueya