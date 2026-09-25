Celebrate the exceptional talent of the Four Corners’ emerging young musicians at the San Juan Symphony Young Artist Competition Finalists Recital. Featuring the competition’s outstanding finalists, this special performance offers audiences an intimate opportunity to hear some of the region’s most promising student musicians as they perform repertoire that showcases their artistry, dedication, and passion for music.

Join us in celebrating these remarkable young artists and supporting the next generation of musical talent in our community.

Junior Division Finalists:

Ryne Simpson, Kalia LaFrance, Brigham Barrett, Dakota Dudley

Senior Division Finalists:

Alex Chasse, Joel Newman, Franz De Ramos, Johanna Shaffer