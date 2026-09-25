Yogadurango's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Yogadurango is turning 20—and we’re throwing a party!

For 20 years, Yogadurango has been Durango’s OG community yoga center offering yoga, connection, community, and good vibes.

Join us October 16th through 18th for our 20th Anniversary Celebration with FREE classes, special offerings, giveaways, and more!

For 20 years, we’ve shared laughter, growth, inspiration, and countless moments together. Now it’s time to celebrate the journey—and everyone and everything that made it possible!

Check out the full weekend schedule at yogadurango.com

Twenty years of Yogadurango. Twenty years of community. Come roll out your mat and join the party!