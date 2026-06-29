Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yesterday and Today A (virtual) Walk Up Main Ave.

Yesterday and Today A (virtual) Walk Up Main Ave.

The Animas Museum in Durango presents the third installment of their VIRTUAL walk up Main Avenue at 1PM on Saturday, July 11th. Details and Zoom sign up are available at animasmuseum.org.

with local historians Ed Horvat and Charles DiFerdinando
We'll be starting (virtually) at 10th Street where the Great Fire of July, 1889 started and changed the face of Durango. Remember, as it gets warmer, we encourage everyone to watch on Zoom with a cool beverage although we will record the talk and stream it in the classroom at the Animas Museum.

Animas Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Animas Museum/La Plata Historical Society
970 259 2402
info@animasmuseum.org
http://www.animasmuseum.org
Animas Museum
3065 W 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
info@animasmuseum.org
animasmuseum.org