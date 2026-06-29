Yesterday and Today A (virtual) Walk Up Main Ave.

The Animas Museum in Durango presents the third installment of their VIRTUAL walk up Main Avenue at 1PM on Saturday, July 11th. Details and Zoom sign up are available at animasmuseum.org.

with local historians Ed Horvat and Charles DiFerdinando

We'll be starting (virtually) at 10th Street where the Great Fire of July, 1889 started and changed the face of Durango. Remember, as it gets warmer, we encourage everyone to watch on Zoom with a cool beverage although we will record the talk and stream it in the classroom at the Animas Museum.