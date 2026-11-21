The Blue Star Moms of Durango invite you to join us on December 19, 2026, as our community comes together to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and share the meaning of freedom with the next generation. All are welcome, whether you are a veteran, a longtime supporter, a family with children, or simply a neighbor who wants to be part of something meaningful.

The morning begins at 9:30 am with a Police Escort down Main Avenue to Greenmount Cemetery. A wreath-laying ceremony follows at 10:00 am, with wreath placement immediately after.

There are many ways to take part. You can sponsor a wreath, volunteer, or invite friends and family to join you. However you choose to take part, we are glad you are here.