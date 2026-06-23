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Wrap and Roll Cooking Class at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Wrap and Roll Cooking Class at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Wednesday, July 15, 4:30 pm: Wrap and Roll Cooking Class for teens and tweens at Fort Lewis Mesa Library. Learn to make delicious rolled foods. Pre-registration required, contact cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org.

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/