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Women's Resource Center 1st Annual Golf Open: "Turning great swings into greater things."

Women's Resource Center 1st Annual Golf Open: "Turning great swings into greater things."

Registration is open for the Women's Resource Center's 1st Annual Golf Open: "Turning great swings into greater things." The event takes place at the Glacier Club on Thursday, June 11th.
Wrcdurango.org has tickets and details.

every single drive directly fuels WRC's mission and programs working for the personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency of La Plata County's women and girls.

The Glacier Club
$1,000 for a 4-person team (includes golf, cart, swag bags, pre-golf libations and after-party).
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Women's Resource Center
970.247.1242
events@wrcdurango.org
wrcdurango.org
The Glacier Club
600 Glacier Club Dr
Durango,