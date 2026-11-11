WRC is offering flood relief grants through Womenade, a program of WRC, to women in La Plata County affected by the November floods.

What women can receive: up to $500, given as a gift card or as payment to a business, for food, clothing, cleaning supplies and other urgent needs.

Who can apply: women in La Plata County affected by the floods, with household income at or below 80 percent of the area median; one grant per household.

How to apply: online at wrcdurango.org or by calling 970.247.1242. Our staff take calls and complete intake in Spanish.

If you are helping someone fill out an application, please include a phone number where we can reach you, as Public Health has kindly done for several Spanish-speaking applicants this week.

We will award grants at our Womenade gathering on Wednesday, November 18, at 5:30 at Carver Brewing Company. It is open to the public, and we would love to see you there.