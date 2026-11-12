Winter Wonderbands 2026 – Concert and Fundraising
Winter Wonderbands 2026 – Concert and Fundraising
Join us as we celebrate the holiday and snowy season with performances by Stillwater bands and ensembles, accompanied by food, beverages, a silent auction, and more!
The Light Box at Stillwater Music
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
Artist Group Info
mharris@stillwatermusic.org
The Light Box at Stillwater Music
1316 Main Ave. Ste CDurango, Colorado 81301
9707697515
info@stillwatermusic.org