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Wild New Way Women's Collective: October Open Gathering

Wild New Way Women's Collective: October Open Gathering

Wild New Way Women’s Collective: Monthly Open Gathering

The Women’s Collective Monthly Open Gathering offers women a welcoming place to slow down, step away from everyday routines, and spend time in honest conversation with other women.

For October, part of our conversation will turn toward money and the many ways it shows up in our lives.

New attendees and returning women are equally welcome.

What to Expect
The Monthly Open Gathering is intentionally relaxed and easy to join, even if you have never attended before or are coming on your own.

You can expect:
- Time to slow down and step out of the usual pace of the week.
- Guided questions that invite reflection without requiring a “right” answer.
- Honest conversation about money and other areas of life that may be showing up for you.
- Different perspectives from women with different experiences.
- The freedom to participate by sharing or simply listening.
- A welcoming environment with no pressure to disclose anything you would rather keep private.

The conversation around money will continue throughout October, including our guest speaker gathering with Money Mentor and Coach Maggie Emerson on October 21 and my Money Shadow workshop on October 28, giving us several different ways to explore a subject that affects far more than our finances.

📅 Wednesday, October 14, 2026
☕ Doors open at 8:30 AM MST for connection before we begin
🌿 Gathering: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST
💬 You’re welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection
📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO
💛 Donation-based | Pay what you can

🔗 Register here:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02

Please register in advance. You are very welcome to come on your own.

The Durango Collective
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
wildnewway.com
The Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com