Wild New Way Women's Collective: Monthly Open Gathering

A grounded space for women to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and engage in more honest conversations than most of us make time for in everyday life.

Whether you're new to Durango or have lived here for years, you'll find thoughtful women who are looking for deeper conversation, meaningful connection, and a stronger sense of community.

You don't need to prepare anything or have everything figured out. You're welcome exactly as you are.

What to Expect:

- A grounded and welcoming space to slow down.

- Guided reflection and meaningful conversation.

- Time to reconnect with yourself and what matters most.

- Optional sharing in a supportive group setting.

- Genuine connection with other thoughtful women.

Schedule:

8:30 to 9:00 AM → Arrival, connection, and time to settle in.

9:00 to 10:00 AM → Guided process and conversation.

You're warmly welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection.

Details:

📅 Wednesday, July 1, 2026

🕣 9 AM to 10:00 AM MST

📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO

Donation-based • Pay what you can

You're Welcome to Bring

• A morning beverage

• A journal or notebook for reflection

Light snacks will be provided.

👉 Reserve your spot here: https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02

