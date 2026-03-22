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Wild New Way Women’s Collective: Monthly Open Gathering

Wild New Way Women’s Collective: Monthly Open Gathering

A grounded space for women to slow down, reflect, and reconnect through guided conversation and meaningful connection.

Each month, we gather for a simple but intentional pause from the pace of everyday life.

this is a space to meet thoughtful women who are craving deeper conversation, honest connection, and genuine community.

What to Expect
- A welcoming, grounded space to slow down.
- Gentle guidance to support reflection and awareness.
-Time to reconnect with yourself and your own experience.
- Optional sharing in a supportive group setting.
- Meaningful conversation and connection with other women.

Schedule
8:30 to 9:00 AM → Arrival, connection, and time to settle in.
9:00 to 10:30 AM → Guided process and conversation.

You’re welcome to stay afterward for more conversation and connection if you’d like.

Details
📅 Wednesday, June 10, 2026
🕣 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM MST
📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO

Donation-based • Pay what you can.

You’re Welcome to Bring.
A morning beverage to enjoy.
A journal and pen for reflection.

Light snacks will be provided.

👉 Reserve your spot here: https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02.

Durango Collective
08:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0415