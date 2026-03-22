Wild New Way Women’s Collective: Monthly Open Gathering

A grounded space for women to slow down, reflect, and reconnect through guided conversation and meaningful connection.

Each month, we gather for a simple but intentional pause from the pace of everyday life.

this is a space to meet thoughtful women who are craving deeper conversation, honest connection, and genuine community.

What to Expect

- A welcoming, grounded space to slow down.

- Gentle guidance to support reflection and awareness.

-Time to reconnect with yourself and your own experience.

- Optional sharing in a supportive group setting.

- Meaningful conversation and connection with other women.

Schedule

8:30 to 9:00 AM → Arrival, connection, and time to settle in.

9:00 to 10:30 AM → Guided process and conversation.

You’re welcome to stay afterward for more conversation and connection if you’d like.

Details

📅 Wednesday, June 10, 2026

🕣 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM MST

📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO

Donation-based • Pay what you can.

You’re Welcome to Bring.

A morning beverage to enjoy.

A journal and pen for reflection.

Light snacks will be provided.

👉 Reserve your spot here: https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02.

