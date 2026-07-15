Wild New Way Women's Collective Monthly Open Gathering

A welcoming space for women to slow down, reconnect, and spend a morning in meaningful conversation and reflection.

This month, we'll begin exploring the feminine and masculine qualities we all carry within us. Rather than trying to define them or figure everything out, we'll simply become curious about how these qualities show up in our daily lives and what they might be inviting us to notice.

What to Expect

- A relaxed and welcoming morning with other thoughtful women.

- Guided reflection around this month's theme.

- Meaningful conversation in a supportive setting.

- Time to pause, reconnect, and gain fresh perspective.

- Space to stay afterward for continued conversation and community.

This gathering opens a month-long exploration of these ideas.

On August 12, guest speaker Beth McMacken St. Anne will offer an experiential morning exploring the feminine and masculine through nature, reflection, and ceremony.

On August 26, we'll continue the conversation by taking a deeper look at Anima and Animus and how these qualities influence the way we experience ourselves, our relationships, and the world around us.

Schedule

8:30 to 9:00 AM - Arrive, enjoy coffee or tea, and settle into the space.

9:00 to 10:00 AM - Guided reflection and conversation.

Details

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

9:00 to 10:00 AM MST | Doors open at 8:30 AM MST

The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO

Donation-based • Pay what you can

You're Welcome to Bring

- Your favorite morning beverage.

- A journal or notebook, if you'd like to capture reflections

Light snacks will be provided.

👉 Reserve your spot here: https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02

I look forward to welcoming you.

Cindy

