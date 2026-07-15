Wild New Way Women's Collective: Integrating Your Anima/Feminine & Animus/Masculine.

This Women's Collective gathering offers an opportunity to explore the relationship between your Anima/Feminine and Animus/Masculine energies and how these complementary qualities shape the way you relate to yourself, your relationships, your work, and your life.

This gathering also completes our August exploration of feminine and masculine energies, building on the conversations from earlier Women's Collective gatherings and Beth McMacken St. Anne's workshop on balancing these complementary qualities.

During our time together, we'll explore:

- The qualities of your Anima/Feminine and Animus/Masculine energies.

- How these inner patterns influence your thoughts, emotions, relationships, and decisions.

- Where one energy may be overdeveloped while the other has been overlooked.

- A guided reflection process to begin integrating these complementary qualities.

- Practical ways to continue this work in everyday life.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Time:

Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST (coffee, tea, and connection).

Workshop: 9:00 to 10:30 AM MST.

Location: The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave. Durango, CO.

Investment: $49 USD | Scholarships are available.

Registration: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0826

