Wild New Way Women's Collective: Buddha's Bedroom Discussion.

a candid discussion of Buddha's Bedroom by Cheryl Fraser, a book that challenges many of the assumptions we hold about love, intimacy, desire, and long-term relationships.

Together, we'll explore why connection fades, what gets in the way of intimacy, and how mindfulness, emotional honesty, and presence can transform the way we relate to ourselves and the people we love.

We'll Explore:

- Why desire and connection often fade over time.

- The habits that quietly create distance in relationships.

- Emotional honesty and meaningful communication.

- Mindfulness, presence, and intimacy.

- What deeper connection actually requires.

Event Details

📅Wednesday, July 15, 2026

🕣Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST

☕Optional gathering and connection: 8:30 to 9:00 AM

💬Book Discussion: 9:00 to 10:30 AM MST

📍The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO

We'll gather beginning at 8:30 AM for connection and settling in before our discussion begins.

You're warmly welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection.

This gathering is free to attend and open to all women.

Register: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0715