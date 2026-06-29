Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wild New Way Women's Collective: Buddha's Bedroom Discussion.

Wild New Way Women's Collective: Buddha's Bedroom Discussion.

a candid discussion of Buddha's Bedroom by Cheryl Fraser, a book that challenges many of the assumptions we hold about love, intimacy, desire, and long-term relationships.

Together, we'll explore why connection fades, what gets in the way of intimacy, and how mindfulness, emotional honesty, and presence can transform the way we relate to ourselves and the people we love.

We'll Explore:
- Why desire and connection often fade over time.
- The habits that quietly create distance in relationships.
- Emotional honesty and meaningful communication.
- Mindfulness, presence, and intimacy.
- What deeper connection actually requires.

Event Details
📅Wednesday, July 15, 2026
🕣Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST
☕Optional gathering and connection: 8:30 to 9:00 AM
💬Book Discussion: 9:00 to 10:30 AM MST
📍The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO

We'll gather beginning at 8:30 AM for connection and settling in before our discussion begins.

You're warmly welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection.

This gathering is free to attend and open to all women.

Register: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0715

Durango Collective
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

cindy@wildneway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0415