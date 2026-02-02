Wild New Way Free Book Club: The Vital Spark by Lisa Marchiano
Wild New Way Free Book Club: The Vital Spark by Lisa Marchiano
we'll gather to explore The Vital Spark by Jungian analyst and author Lisa Marchiano.
This free Wild New Way Book Club gathering creates space for thoughtful conversation, honest reflection, and meaningful connection. We'll explore how the ideas in the book relate to our own lives and what they may reveal about our relationships, work, and everyday experiences.
Whether you've finished the entire book, read only a few chapters, or are simply curious about the conversation, you're warmly welcome.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Time: 5:00 to 7:00 PM MST
Location: Four Leaves Winery | 528 Main Ave., Durango, CO
Cost: Free
You’re welcome to arrive at 5:00 PM to grab a drink, get comfortable, and connect with others before our conversation begins at 5:30 PM. We’ll wrap up around 7:00 PM.
What to Bring
- Your copy of The Vital Spark (if you have one)
- A notebook or journal (optional)
- Your curiosity and an open mind
Register here:
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/sept2026bookclubinperson