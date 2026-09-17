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A KSUT Conversation on the return of Chocolate Fantasia

Four Corners Public Radio
Published September 16, 2026 at 10:05 PM MDT
Tami speaks with Jenn Rummery of VOA Southwest Colorado about the return of Chocolate Fantasia on Thursday evening, September 17, at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Tami speaks with Jenn Rummery of VOA Southwest Colorado about the return of Chocolate Fantasia on Thursday evening, September 17, at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

The long-standing event began in 1986 and, after a brief hiatus, is back - bringing together local restaurants, businesses, and the community for a chocolate-themed competition, along with a silent auction, drinks, libations, and stories from individuals whose lives have been changed through their shelter programs.

Proceeds from Chocolate Fantasia directly support the Durango Community Shelter and the Southwest Safehouse, which provide critical services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and those fleeing from domestic violence.
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