KSUT's Tami Graham among recipients of a First Amendment award

Tami Graham, Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio, was awarded the Julie J. Boucher Community Honor Roll Award along with Colorado Public Radio’s President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt, Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson, and attorney Steve Zansberg.

They received the award for their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's executive order restricting public media stations from using federal support for NPR programming. KSUT, CPR, Aspen Public Radio, and NPR were plaintiffs in the suit, and Zansberg represented them.

The award, presented by the Colorado Association of Libraries , recognizes individuals or organizations in Colorado outside of the library profession who have made significant contributions to promoting intellectual freedom.

Winners of the Boucher Award demonstrate a clear understanding of the principles, nature, responsibilities, and implications of the First Amendment.

In the 2025 lawsuit, National Public Radio, Inc. v. Trump, KSUT and its partners argued that Trump’s executive order was unconstitutional and amounted to retaliation for protected speech. On March 31, 2026, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled for the public media coalition , declaring the executive order a First Amendment violation and further protecting the press's editorial independence.

Graham, Richardson, Vanderwilt, and Zansberg accepted their awards at a ceremony and reception in Denver in September. They each made statements touching on press freedom.

“We are honored to accept this award and join the legacy of advocates who stand up against censorship of all kinds,” said Graham. “KSUT will always be in service to our listeners and freedom of speech over politicians.”

“Governmental interference against a free and independent press violates the First Amendment rights of every person in the state of Colorado,” said Richardson of Aspen Public Radio. “We are proud to stand up to any attack seeking to compromise the integrity of the reporting Americans rely on to stay informed and make their own decisions."

“We are honored to accept this award, and vow to continue to protect and value the legacy of intellectual freedom that Julie J. Boucher dedicated her life to,” said Vanderwilt. “Public media exists to serve the public, and CPR will always advocate for freedom of the press.”