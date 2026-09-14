Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSUT's Tami Graham among recipients of a First Amendment award

Four Corners Public Radio
Published September 14, 2026 at 10:29 PM MDT
(L-r) Breeze Richardson, Executive Director of Aspen Public Radio; Tami Graham, Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio; Steve Zansberg, legal counsel representing the Colorado stations in the lawsuit, and Colorado Public Radio President Stewart Vanderwilt accept the Julie J. Boucher Community Honor Roll Award at a reception in Denver in September, 2026.
(L-r) Breeze Richardson, Executive Director of Aspen Public Radio; Tami Graham, Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio; Steve Zansberg, legal counsel representing the Colorado stations in the lawsuit; and Colorado Public Radio President Stewart Vanderwilt accept the Julie J. Boucher Community Honor Roll Award at a reception in Denver in September 2026.

Tami Graham, Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio, was awarded the Julie J. Boucher Community Honor Roll Award along with Colorado Public Radio’s President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt, Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson, and attorney Steve Zansberg.

They received the award for their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's executive order restricting public media stations from using federal support for NPR programming. KSUT, CPR, Aspen Public Radio, and NPR were plaintiffs in the suit, and Zansberg represented them.

The award, presented by the Colorado Association of Libraries, recognizes individuals or organizations in Colorado outside of the library profession who have made significant contributions to promoting intellectual freedom.

Winners of the Boucher Award demonstrate a clear understanding of the principles, nature, responsibilities, and implications of the First Amendment.

In the 2025 lawsuit, National Public Radio, Inc. v. Trump, KSUT and its partners argued that Trump’s executive order was unconstitutional and amounted to retaliation for protected speech. On March 31, 2026, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled for the public media coalition, declaring the executive order a First Amendment violation and further protecting the press's editorial independence.

Graham, Richardson, Vanderwilt, and Zansberg accepted their awards at a ceremony and reception in Denver in September. They each made statements touching on press freedom.

“We are honored to accept this award and join the legacy of advocates who stand up against censorship of all kinds,” said Graham. “KSUT will always be in service to our listeners and freedom of speech over politicians.”

“Governmental interference against a free and independent press violates the First Amendment rights of every person in the state of Colorado,” said Richardson of Aspen Public Radio. “We are proud to stand up to any attack seeking to compromise the integrity of the reporting Americans rely on to stay informed and make their own decisions."

“We are honored to accept this award, and vow to continue to protect and value the legacy of intellectual freedom that Julie J. Boucher dedicated her life to,” said Vanderwilt. “Public media exists to serve the public, and CPR will always advocate for freedom of the press.”
Tags
Announcements Inside KSUT