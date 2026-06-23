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Wee Read and Move Toddler Story Time at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Wee Read and Move Toddler Story Time at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Wee Read and Move toddler story time at Fort Lewis Mesa Library. Stories, movement, and songs for 2- to 4-year-olds and their caregivers.

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/