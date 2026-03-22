Warhol and Wine Class: Lovebirds
Warhol and Wine Class: Lovebirds
The Durango Arts Center displays a Warhol and Wine Class running from 5:30 to 7:30pm on Thursday, May 14th. No experience is necessary and all beverages and supplies are provided. Artist Mike Scieszka will guide you into making a whimsical, colorful, and eye-catching loverbirds painting. Registration is at durangoarts.org under the Art Classes Tab.
Durango Arts Center
$39
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301