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Warhol and Wine Class: Lovebirds

Warhol and Wine Class: Lovebirds

The Durango Arts Center displays a Warhol and Wine Class running from 5:30 to 7:30pm on Thursday, May 14th. No experience is necessary and all beverages and supplies are provided. Artist Mike Scieszka will guide you into making a whimsical, colorful, and eye-catching loverbirds painting. Registration is at durangoarts.org under the Art Classes Tab.

Durango Arts Center
$39
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301