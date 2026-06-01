Virtual: LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Online Talk on Oral Health and Appearance

A free virtual talk introducing LOOKS, an educational and cultural campaign about appearance and aesthetics, rooted in oral health. Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM Mountain Time (18:00-20:00 CET), in English. Listeners across the Four Corners and anywhere else are welcome to join from home - free and open to all, no registration.

The talk explains in plain language how the face develops from early childhood and why a healthy mouth and a confident smile matter beyond looks. It presents the project's educational mission and free resources for families and schools. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section.

LOOKS is created by Pawel Lipka, a painter and animator whose credits include The Garfield Show. More: https://looksphilosophy.com/education