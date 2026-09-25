Under the Aspens
Under the Aspens
Durango Dance presents "Under the Aspens," with performances at 5:30 on Friday and Saturday, October 16th & 17th, featuring a dinner show and Silent Auction. Durangodance.com has more information.
dancers perform in the round, offering a captivating and intricate performance opportunity.
All proceeds from the show will benefit our scholarship program.
Durango Dance
100
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Dance Foundation
9704035974
miriam@durangodance.com
Artist Group Info
miriam@durangodance.com