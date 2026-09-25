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Under the Aspens

Under the Aspens

Durango Dance presents "Under the Aspens," with performances at 5:30 on Friday and Saturday, October 16th & 17th, featuring a dinner show and Silent Auction. Durangodance.com has more information.

dancers perform in the round, offering a captivating and intricate performance opportunity.
All proceeds from the show will benefit our scholarship program.

Durango Dance
100
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Dance Foundation
9704035974
miriam@durangodance.com
durangodance.com

Artist Group Info

miriam@durangodance.com
Durango Dance
Durango Dance
3416 Main Ave, Suite 101
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://www.durangodance.com/