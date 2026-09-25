Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT's 89.3 FM signal in Durango is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We're working to restore full service ASAP.

Tribal Water Media Fellowship Showcase

Tribal Water Media Fellowship Showcase

The Tribal Water Media Fellowship (TWMF) is a collaborative program that engages diverse stakeholders such as college students, water professionals, Tribal communities, and media professionals to promote storytelling and sharing new voices and new information in the water field.

Join us for our 2026 Fall Showcase on Friday, November 13th, 2026 from 6-8pm in the Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom in Durango, Colorado! We will celebrate our 2026 fellows, debut new media projects, and kick off our 2027 cohort application. This event is free and open to the public.

Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Fort Lewis College
9702477213
parrishlarson_k@fortlewis.edu
Fort Lewis College

Artist Group Info

colten@ksut.org
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301