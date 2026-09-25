Tribal Water Media Fellowship Showcase

The Tribal Water Media Fellowship (TWMF) is a collaborative program that engages diverse stakeholders such as college students, water professionals, Tribal communities, and media professionals to promote storytelling and sharing new voices and new information in the water field.

Join us for our 2026 Fall Showcase on Friday, November 13th, 2026 from 6-8pm in the Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom in Durango, Colorado! We will celebrate our 2026 fellows, debut new media projects, and kick off our 2027 cohort application. This event is free and open to the public.