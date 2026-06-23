Tree Walks & Talks: Are You Lost?

San Juan Mountains Association invites the public to their Tree Walks & Talks interpretive series. The first hike takes place on Saturday, July 11th at noon on the Elbert Creek trail. Details and registration are at sjma.org.

Ever notice trees while you’re out and about and wish you knew more about them? Join Elli Morris, a tree lover with a Master of Forestry and extensive training in post-disturbance forest restoration, Come be impressed not just with tree intelligence but the role trees play in our lives – and the roles we play in theirs. Elbert Creek, with its variety of plant life communities and abundance of tree species, is a great place to delve into tricks of reading trees. Space is limited to 10 attendees. Please register.