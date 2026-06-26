Total Archery Challenge at Purgatory Resort
Total Archery Challenge at Purgatory Resort
Total Archery Challenge returns to Purgatory Resort in Durango from Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12, with three days of outdoor 3D archery, mountain activities and family-friendly fun.
The event features more than 150 3D archery targets, multiple courses designed for a range of skill levels, novelty shots with opportunities to win prizes, a kids range, vendors with the latest outdoor products, food and après-event gatherings. Courses include options with varying distances, terrain and technical difficulty, giving archers the opportunity to choose a comfortable challenge.
Registration is required to participate, and advance registration is also required for camping at Purgatory. Camping check-in begins Thursday, July 9, and check-out is Monday, July 13.
For event registration, camping details, course information and event rules, visit: https://www.purgatory.ski/event/total-archery-challenge/
For event questions, contact info@totalarcherychallenge.com.