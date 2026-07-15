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Tony De Luz: Street Level

Tony De Luz: Street Level

Join us for August First Friday and an artist reception featuring Street Level, an exhibition of new paintings by Tony De Luz.

Rooted in American road culture, De Luz's richly detailed realist paintings capture the glow of neon signs, the chrome of old cars and motorcycles, and the quiet poetry of everyday Americana. Stop by, meet De Luz, and lose yourself in the details.

Blue Rain Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
http://www.blueraingallery.com

Artist Group Info

Tony De Luz
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit B
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
http://www.blueraingallery.com