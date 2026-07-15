Tony De Luz: Street Level
Tony De Luz: Street Level
Join us for August First Friday and an artist reception featuring Street Level, an exhibition of new paintings by Tony De Luz.
Rooted in American road culture, De Luz's richly detailed realist paintings capture the glow of neon signs, the chrome of old cars and motorcycles, and the quiet poetry of everyday Americana. Stop by, meet De Luz, and lose yourself in the details.
Blue Rain Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
Artist Group Info
Tony De Luz
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit BDurango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com