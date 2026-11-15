Toh-Atin Gallery presents the meaningful photography of Native Artist, Erny Zah
Toh-Atin Gallery presents the meaningful photography of Native Artist, Erny Zah
Open house and artist reception for Native photographer, Erny Zah. As part of Colorado Photography Week we are showcasing the meaningful photography of Erny Zah. Join us for an evening of photography and community. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.
TOH-ATIN GALLERY
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Toh-Atin Gallery
tohatingallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Erny Zah
TOH-ATIN GALLERY
145 W 9th StreetDurango, Colorado 81301
9702478277
tohatingallery@gmail.com