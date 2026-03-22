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To Disturb and Delight: Building The Speculative World

To Disturb and Delight: Building The Speculative World

As part of the Durango Public Library Literary Festival, Andrea Rogers will present the talk, "To Disturb and Delight: Building The Speculative World," at 6PM on Thursday, May 14th.

Horror and sci-Fi often travel together. World building sometimes requires the donning of GENRE colored glasses. We’ll survey the characteristics of the genres and sub genres of horror and futurisms we’re interested in writing.
We’ll also have fun doing some writing.

Andrea L. Rogers writes in a variety of genres, creating work for all ages. She is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a graduate of the Low Rez MFA program at the Institute for American Indian Arts. She has a B.A. in English from the University of Tulsa and an MFA in Creative Writing-Fiction. She grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but currently lives in Arkansas where she is pursuing a Ph.d in English at the University of Arkansas.

Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301